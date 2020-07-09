Edina's citywide mask policy has been extended as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Edina City Council approved the extension of the face-covering requirement during a special meeting July 8, after Mayor Jim Hovland's initial three-day order had gone into effect July 6.
A press release from the city describes the policy:
“Under Local Emergency Order 2020-03, people in Edina must cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face covering. According to the order, this includes businesses and City-owned public facilities like City Hall.”
Public health experts have increasingly been advising people to wear masks to help combat the virus, which is surging in parts of the county and saw a recent spike in Edina, with an increase in cases among young people in the city. The experts view masks as a force-multiplier of social distancing and hand washing.
Edina's mask policy adds detail to the original order. Restaurants are now required to have a COVID-19 preparedness plan that requires all customers to wear a face covering when not seated at their tables. According to the new order, patrons of entertainment venues may remove their mask when seated and not within 6 feet of another individual, but must wear a face covering when walking through public areas such as lobbies and restrooms. Masks are also required in commons spaces in multi-family housing complexes.
There are a few exceptions to the requirements. Exempt are children under age 5, people with medical conditions that make it difficult to breathe, people who are deaf or hard of hearing and those who care for them or interact with them, and people who are unable to remove a mask without assistance.
More info: EdinaMN.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.