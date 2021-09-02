The city of Edina’s Human Rights and Relations Commission will host “Stop the Hate,” an event for the community to listen, discuss and offer blueprints for action to combat and counter bias and hate based on race, religion, ethnicity and sexual orientation, according to a city press release.
The event will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St. Noted panelists include Mayor Jim Hovland, Rep. Heather Edelson, Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley and others with interesting and compelling messages on bias and hate speech, including representatives of World Without Genocide, the Jewish Community Relations Council and OutFront MN. Augsburg University Associate Professor Anita Deka will also talk about Asian Americans and the institutional oppression and violence against them.
The event will also include an open mic for anyone in the community to share their experiences.
The forum is free and open to the public. Comcast subscribers can watch it live and in rebroadcasts on Edina TV, Channels 813 and 16. Others can watch live on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/edinamn, or website, edinamn.gov/livemeetings.
For more information about the event, visit edinamn.gov or contact Race & Equity Coordinator Heidi Lee, staff liaison to the Human Rights and Relations Commission, at 952-826-1622 or hlee@edinamn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.