The city of Edina’s circulator bus service resumed its regular route July 10.
The city of Edina works with the DARTS transportation company to provide the CloverRide circulator bus service to Edina residents and visitors 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. CloverRide is a continuous transportation service in the Southdale area, providing accessibility from senior housing locations to Edina amenities like groceries and retail.
For the past few months, in response to the pandemic, the service had been on-demand only and available anywhere in the community. Now that the regular route has resumed, seating capacity is limited in keeping with social distancing guidelines. Reservations are recommended, as individuals without reservations may be asked to take a later bus. For the safety of themselves and others, riders are required to wear face coverings.
DARTS drivers regularly sanitize and disinfect touch points in the bus. Additionally, drivers are screened and their temperature checked before beginning their shift each day.
A primary goal of CloverRide is to provide mobility access for residents and visitors to Edina who can’t or choose not to drive. Riders with mobility devices such as walkers, wheelchairs or scooters are welcome; the driver will assist with loading as needed.
To make a reservation, call DARTS dispatch at 651-455-1560. Dispatchers are available weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, including the schedule, visit EdinaMN.gov/CloverRide.
