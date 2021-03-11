Edina’s Church of St. Patrick is hosting an original musical, “The Sacred Secret Of The 17th Of March,” written by Tim and Julie Smith for St. Patrick’s Day. The 14-song musical, featuring a cast of 13, will delve into the stories of St. Patrick, St. Brigid, St. Brendan and several other Celtic saints from Catholic history.
The 80-minute musical will take place at 6820 St. Patrick’s Lane, with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. March 17 and March 18.
Registration is required for the musical so that attendees can adhere to social distancing guidelines. To register, go to stpatrick-edina.org.
Seating is first-come with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Masks for attendees are required.
