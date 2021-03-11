St. Patrick's Day musical

The musical at the Church of St. Patrick in Edina will feature the stories of saints, such as St. Aiden (left), portrayed by Donald Keller and St. Brigid (right), portrayed by Mychael Schilmoeller. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Edina’s Church of St. Patrick is hosting an original musical, “The Sacred Secret Of The 17th Of March,” written by Tim and Julie Smith for St. Patrick’s Day. The 14-song musical, featuring a cast of 13, will delve into the stories of St. Patrick, St. Brigid, St. Brendan and several other Celtic saints from Catholic history.

The 80-minute musical will take place at 6820 St. Patrick’s Lane, with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. March 17 and March 18.

Registration is required for the musical so that attendees can adhere to social distancing guidelines. To register, go to stpatrick-edina.org.

Seating is first-come with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Masks for attendees are required.

Load comments