The city of Edina has announced it will lift its ban on group play and reopen some park amenities Monday, May 18. Gov. Tim Walz's Stay-at-Home order for Minnesota will expire May 18, and be replaced with a Safer-at-Home order that, among other things, allows gatherings of 10 or fewer people.
Edina’s group play ban went into effect March 30.
“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation while the group play ban was in effect and park amenities were closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourage compliance with Gov. Walz’s new Safer-at-Home order,” said Parks & Recreation Director Perry Vetter. “We know how challenging this pandemic has been for our residents and we are thankful to be able to slowly reopen some of our park amenities for use.”
Park amenities set to reopen include playgrounds, pickleball courts with a social distancing waiting area, and some full-size basketball courts. These park amenities will not be sanitized, and users are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer.
Park restrooms at Bredesen, Rosland and Pamela Park will also reopen for use. The City plans to reopen more restrooms using a phased approach due to the need for ongoing sanitization and disinfection.
The city parks, trails and open space system has remained open throughout the pandemic. Users of recreation resources should not participate in group activities with more than 10 people from a different household and adhere to proper social distancing and appropriate hygiene practices.
Park ambassadors will continue to visit with park users to help educate on the new guidance measures.
More information about the city of Edina's response to COVID-19, including what city facilities are open and closed, can be found at EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus. Sign up for City Extra email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra, or text EDINA to 57838 for text updates.
