Out of concern for citizen safety due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Edina Community Foundation announced today it will replace its traditional 4th of July parade with an alternative parade experience.
The 2020 parade will likely include film clips of community and entertainment groups, tributes to grand marshals and interviews with sponsors, all to be broadcast on Comcast channels 15 and 16 at 10 a.m. July 4. If public health guidance allows, the community foundation may also encourage front yard or neighborhood celebrations to follow.
“We’re putting together a different parade experience to bring parade favorites to you,” said Dick Crockett, the Edina Community Fund's executive director. “And, we’re planning for some interactive fun like best patriotic family photo, patriotic pets, or a yard decorating contest with online voting and prizes.”
The community fund is reviewing potential alternatives to its traditional July 3 Veterans Dinner and the July 4 fireworks at Rosland Park.
This year’s parade theme is “Anniversary Celebrations,” honoring four local organizations with big anniversaries this year. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund, the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band and the Human Rights & Relations Commission are all celebrating 50 years, while the League of Women Voters Edina celebrates the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters Minnesota.
The Edina Parade website, edinaparade.org, will be updated as plans evolve. For more information about the 2020 parade, contact parade co-chairs Tom Gump or Leslie Grothe at Edina4thofJulyParade@gmail.com.
