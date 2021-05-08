The FIRST LEGO League Rookie Team #50933, Bricks and Brains, will be advancing to the Minnesota State Championship this year. The team also won the 2020-2021 Replay Minnesota Regional Tournament Innovation Project Award.

The team members are:

• David Cui, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary

• Jonathan Fan, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary

• Richard Hou, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary

• Leah Yang, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary

• Alvin Yang, grade 4, Normandale Elementary

• James Cui, grade 7, Valley View Middle School

• Raya Hou, grade 7, Valley View Middle School

