The FIRST LEGO League Rookie Team #50933, Bricks and Brains, will be advancing to the Minnesota State Championship this year. The team also won the 2020-2021 Replay Minnesota Regional Tournament Innovation Project Award.
The team members are:
• David Cui, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary
• Jonathan Fan, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary
• Richard Hou, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary
• Leah Yang, grade 4, Creek Valley Elementary
• Alvin Yang, grade 4, Normandale Elementary
• James Cui, grade 7, Valley View Middle School
• Raya Hou, grade 7, Valley View Middle School
