This month’s Walk With the Mayor is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Fred Richards Park, 7640 Parklawn Ave. Participants should meet at the playground.

Taking part in the Walk with the Mayor gives community members a chance to voice concerns, share opinions and thoughts as well as just talk with Mayor Jim Hovland while getting to know the city a little better. No prior registration is required to attend Walk With the Mayor; simply show up at the designated meeting time to walk and talk with Mayor Hovland.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.

For more information or to suggest a location for a future walk, contact the city of Edina’s communications department at 952-826-0359.

