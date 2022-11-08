fred richards overhead shot.JPG

A map outlines the vision for Fred Richards Park as laid out in 2019. That vision includes trails, ponds, a “nature bank,” a “central green,” a “great lawn” and a playground and picnic shelter. (Image courtesy city of Edina)

Edina voters have approved a half-percent sales tax to provide nearly $40 million for two parks projects in the city.

With all 16 precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 election, about 59% of voters said yes to funding $21.6 million worth of improvements at Braemar Park and Arena, while about 52% approved $17.7 million worth of improvements to Fred Richards Park, formerly Fred Richards Golf Course.

