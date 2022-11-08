A map outlines the vision for Fred Richards Park as laid out in 2019. That vision includes trails, ponds, a “nature bank,” a “central green,” a “great lawn” and a playground and picnic shelter. (Image courtesy city of Edina)
Edina voters have approved a half-percent sales tax to provide nearly $40 million for two parks projects in the city.
With all 16 precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 election, about 59% of voters said yes to funding $21.6 million worth of improvements at Braemar Park and Arena, while about 52% approved $17.7 million worth of improvements to Fred Richards Park, formerly Fred Richards Golf Course.
The half-percent sales tax is authorized to last up to 19 years, and will be shared by Edina residents and non-residents.
The referendum was on the ballot after state legislators determined that both parks projects met the standard of regional usage to put the local-option sales tax on the ballot.
At Braemar, the sales tax will pay for new trails, a new playground, infrastructure improvements at Courtney Field, and infrastructure repairs and accessibility improvements at Braemar Arena.
Meanwhile, the city is planning to turn the former Fred Richards Golf Course into a park, with the voter-approved funding going toward new wetland banking and flood storage, trail loops, natural resource restoration, a remodeled clubhouse, pickleball facility, a playground and parking. The golf course closed in 2014 due to financial difficulties.
