“Edina TV,” the city’s government access channel, was named as a winner at the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors’ 37th-annual Government Programming Awards Sept. 1 in Denver.
The awards program honors excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming produced by local government agencies. This year the association received more than 800 entries submitted by local governments across the country, according to a press release.
Entries in the categories cover a variety of programming including videography, social media, use of humor, ethnic experience, community events, documentary, public affairs and public service, interview/talk show, performing arts, sports, election coverage and more.
Among the awards with special significance are the “Overall Excellence” awards, a compilation of the agency’s programming throughout the year. This year’s Excellence awards were presented to the following outstanding NATOA communities:
• “City of Calabasas” City of Calabasas, California – Overall Excellence (Operating Budget up to $250,000)
• “Edina TV” City of Edina – Overall Excellence (Operating Budget $250,000 to $500,000)
• “PCTV” Pierce County, Washington – Overall Excellence (Operating Budget $500,000 to $1 million)
• “ATXN - Overall Excellence 2022” City of Austin, Texas – Overall Excellence (Operating Budget Over $1 million)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.