The city of Edina is offering residents one of 11 types of young trees to plant on their property as part of furthering the city’s overall sustainability goals, a news release said.
Residents must sign up for their preferred tree type and will be able to pick it up on a designated day May 9-13. To nurture it, the tree will come with a bag of compost, created from the city’s curbside organics program, as well as a guide to tree care.
“These are all climate-adaptive trees that should go well in many yards,” City Forester Luther Overholt said in the news release. “This year, I was able to secure a greater variety to give people more opportunity to increase tree diversity.”
Among the goals in Edina’s new Climate Action Plan is to increase the city’s tree canopy coverage to nearly 40 percent by 2030. Residents can help meet this goal by planting and preserving trees on private property, the news release said.
Residents can choose among the following bare-root trees: mountain ash, quaking aspen, river birch, hackberry, bitternut hickory, American linden, pine oak, swamp white oak, red pine, white pine and tamarack. Go to trimurl.co/jyuWoF for full details on the trees’ typical size, light requirements, aesthetics and seedling size, which is the approximate size of the tree at pickup.
The tree pick-up date depends on the type selected; go to the registration page for details. Registrants must bring their receipt (on a cellphone is OK) and a photo ID with an Edina address.
Before arriving, the city asks registrants to prepare a spot in their car by lining it with a tarp, plastic bag or old towels as the roots and compost bag may be damp or dirty. The trees are bare root and not in a pot or container.
Pickup will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9-13 at the Braemar Golf Dome parking lot, 7420 Braemar Blvd. Any unclaimed trees will be available first-come, first-served starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14. No registration is required for unclaimed trees.
