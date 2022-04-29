The city of Edina will offer free compost to residents as part of a series of organics recycling outreach and education events.
Two weekend events will be held at the Braemar Golf Dome parking lot, 7420 Braemar Blvd., May 6-8 and May 13-15. The Friday-through-Sunday events will allow residents to stop by and get free compost from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, while supplies last.
Staff will be on site to answer questions and provide organics education and supplies, a city news release said.
“Each bag of compost is the product of thousands of pounds of food waste which would have otherwise gone into the landfill,” Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh said in the news release. “Organics recycling is not a perfect solution to our trash woes, but it has a massive impact on the weight and volume of what we discard every week. It makes our gardens look absolutely ‘radishing’ too!”
The city said residents must be prepared to show an ID when driving up and are responsible for loading and transporting the bags of compost themselves. Each bag weighs about 40 pounds, and proper lifting techniques are advised.
The city also encourages participants to find a way to reuse the plastic bags the compost comes in and share those ideas using the hashtag #EdinaRecycles.
