The city of Edina will hold another free compost distribution event beginning Friday, Sept. 3.
Edina residents can pick up pre-sealed bags of compost at the Braemar Golf Dome parking lot, 7420 Braemar Blvd.
“Since our first event, there has been a marked increase in the amount of materials and households participating in the organics recycling program,” said Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh. “Residents now know the value of the uneaten bread crusts and moldy cheese slices. Although each household’s weekly contribution may seem small, the massive amount of compost coming full circle to us displays our city’s significant impact.”
Bags of compost are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Two deliveries are planned to the site over a two-week period, so residents should check city social media accounts for updates on availability. Residents should use proper lifting techniques as each bag weighs about 40 pounds. City staff will not be available on site to assist.
For more information, contact Singh at tsingh@edinamn.gov or 952-826-1657.
