Free, kid-focused special events will be held every Thursday in July in celebration of National Park & Recreation Month, according to a city of Edina news release.

“‘We Rise Up for Parks and Recreation’ is the theme for National Park & Recreation Month this year. It’s a great opportunity to visit Edina’s spectacular parks and participate in our fun July events all while creating lasting experiences and memories,” Tracy Petersen, Edina Parks & Recreation assistant director for recreation and facilities, said in the new release.

Edina’s July events include the following:

• Story Strolls – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 7 at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S. Visitors can stroll the park and read a story.

• Art in the Park – 4:30-6 p.m. July 14 at Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S. Kids ages 4-10 can create a special art project. Registration is required.

• Bike Rodeo – 4:30-6:30 p.m. July 21 at the Pamela Park shelter area, 4303 58th St. W. Kids ages 3-12 are urged to bring their bikes and helmets to learn safety and riding skills in a fun environment. Registration is required.

• Youth Yoga – 10 a.m. July 28 at Yancey Park, 5520 Hansen Road. This class will show how stretching, strength and balance isn’t just for adults, the news release said. Attendees are urged to bring a yoga mat or large towel and water bottle.

To register for Art in the Park or the Bike Rodeo, visit bit.ly/EdinaParksJuly22.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 952-826-0367.

Load comments