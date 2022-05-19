The city of Edina’s Human Rights & Relations Commission will host its 11th-annual Days of Remembrance event online at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
This year’s virtual event will feature guest speaker Eva Moreimi, a Minneapolis resident and author of “Hidden Recipes, A Holocaust Memoir.” Moreimi grew up in Czechoslovakia as the only child of two Holocaust survivors, Ica (Elena) and Erno (Ernest) who lived a comfortable life in the country until their lives were upended by Nazi cruelty during World War II. Moreimi’s mother secretly wrote down hundreds of recipes that she and her fellow inmates shared. Her father spent several years in Hungarian forced-labor units until he escaped. “Hidden Recipes” tells the couple’s story of will and determination and their struggles to survive, a city news release said.
“This year, we are fortunate to have Eva Moreimi as our speaker for Days of Remembrance, one of the most impactful events that the Human Rights & Relations Commission puts on each year,” Michael Epstein, chair of the Human Rights & Relations Commission, said in the news release.
“As chair of the commission, I have found it a humbling experience to hear the stories of those who have endured the unimaginable. I am thrilled we have another one of those speakers this year. Our community has recently seen the way that those who do not understand the Holocaust can denigrate it, and we hope that education will be one way for us all to come together as a community.”
Edina hosts Days of Remembrance each year in memory of victims of the Holocaust and to encourage the community to respect all people. Days of Remembrance was recognized beginning in 2011 following a proclamation adopted by the Edina City Council.
Comcast subscribers can watch the Days of Remembrance program live and in rebroadcasts on Edina TV, Channels 813 and 16. Others can watch live on the city’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/edinamn, or website, edinamn.gov/livemeetings.
To ask a question during the live question-and-answer session near the end of the program, participants may send an email to Race & Equity Manager Heidi Lee, staff liaison to the Human Rights & Relation Commission, at hlee@edinamn.gov.
