Eight Edina Public Schools educators have received National Board Certification, a major professional achievement and credential of excellence. This is the highest credential available to American educators and is presented through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Edina’s new board-certified teachers:

• Kristy Ardinger, continuous progress teacher at Countryside Elementary

• Alyssa Barnes, kindergarten teacher at Countryside Elementary

• Bryana Carlson, grade four teacher at Countryside Elementary

• Erica Wattson, gifted education teacher at Highlands Elementary

• Dan Mollick, orchestra teacher at Valley View Middle School

• Brad Dahlman, social studies teacher at Edina High School

• Shannon Seaver, mathematics teacher at Edina High School

• Meggie Trenda, Spanish teacher at Edina High School

National Board Certification is achieved through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment of a teacher’s pedagogical skills and content knowledge. Teachers must submit videos of their teaching, provide samples of their student’s work that demonstrate academic growth and analyze their own teaching against student needs. In total, 15 teachers in Minnesota were certified this year.

