Edina Virtual Pathway teacher David Higley has been recognized as the National Virtual Teacher of the Month by the National Virtual Teacher Association.
Higley began teaching online when the district shifted to remote learning in March 2020. He currently teaches grades first through third at Edina Virtual Pathway, the district’s online program option.
“Being a virtual teacher is like giving every child the opportunity to sit in the front row. Being actively involved in their learning is what it is all about,” said Higley.
Edina Virtual Pathway was approved as an online learning provider by the Minnesota Department of Education for the 2022-23 school year last spring. More information about the program can be found at virtualpathway.edinaschools.org
Edina Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for 2023 Teacher of the Year
The Edina Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its annual recognition of an Edina educator for the 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Anyone can nominate a teaching team or individual teacher that goes “above and beyond.” The nomination may also include letters of support from others. The chamber will make an award decision based on “creativity, enthusiasm, commitment to education and ability to provide a positive learning environment.”
Complete and submit the Nomination Form by April 6. The Teacher of the Year will be awarded at the Edina Shark Tank event on Thursday, May 4. Questions and concerns? Call the Chamber office: 952-806-9061.
