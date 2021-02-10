Edina Public Schools Superintendent John Schultz has announced his intent to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Schultz joined Edina in July 2017 after serving as superintendent at Hopkins Public School for 11 years.
Schultz’s retirement concludes a 35-year career in K-12 education. He started as a junior high school science teacher before becoming a district-wide science coordinator, and then, a director of teaching and learning. Schultz is also a faculty member at The Superintendency Institute and an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota’s program for educational leadership development.
During his Edina Public Schools tenure, Schultz guided the district through the development of its next strategic plan and construction related to the Next Gen Facilities Plan.
“It has been an honor to serve this community,” Schultz said. “Edina Public Schools remains an exemplar of excellence in Minnesota, and that only happens with a collective passion around education and learning. This is truly a community that steps up to help, no matter what the need or circumstance, and after 35-plus years in public education, I can tell you this is what makes Edina Schools unique and special.”
Schultz’s retirement is effective June 30. The Edina School Board will immediately begin the search for the district’s next superintendent. A timeline for the process will be announced soon, according to the district.
