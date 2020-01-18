The Minnesota String and Orchestra Teachers Association has selected five Edina High School freshman to be members of the Middle Level Honors Orchestra. The orchestra consists of the best string players across the state in grades seven through nine. The orchestra will perform during the Minnesota Music Educators Association Midwinter Clinic 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The students selected are Ansel Erol, violin; Claire Chen, violin; Marcus Chen, cello; Julie Ben-Ozilio, violin; and Julia Kim, violin. The students will join the Middle Level Honors Orchestra for a one-day rehearsal at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul, followed by the performance.
More than 100 students from across Minnesota auditioned for the orchestra. Each student was required to submit a three-step anonymous audition that was judged by two professional orchestra or string personnel.
Prior to Winter Break, the Grade 9 Repertory Orchestra hosted South View and Valley View middle school eighth-grade orchestra students for a “donut rehearsal.” The 177 students held a mass rehearsal at Edina High School in preparation for a piece they will perform at the Winter Concert. The students then connected over a feast of more than 600 donut holes. Orchestra Director Kristine Weise said the rehearsal and the combined concert performance helps welcome students as they prepare to transition to the orchestra program at the high school next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.