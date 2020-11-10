After an emergency Edina School Board discussion Tuesday night, students in grades 3-12 will move to distance learning next week.
Superintendent John Schultz and other district administrators recommended to the board Nov. 10 at an emergency work session that both elementary and secondary schools move to distance learning. With COVID-19 cases rising in Edina schools, the city and community at-large, the board decided that Edina students in grades 3-12 will officially begin distance learning Nov. 19.
The board will discuss the path forward for students in kindergarten through grade two on Nov. 12.
Students at Edina High School have already begun learning from home with asynchronous learning days. Nov. 13 will be the last day of in-person school for middle school students.
