Aidan Einhorn, who attends Edina High School, is playing a leading role in “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical,” produced by the Stages Theatre Company.
Einhorn, who will play Jesse Tuck, is returning for his sixth production with Stages Theatre Company. Past productions include “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Peace 4 the Ages,” Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” “The Most Magnificent Thing,” and Disney And Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.,” according to a news release.
The musical will run March 4-20 with a multi-generational cast, with members’ ages ranging from 10 to 70-plus. The central theme of the production is: “What is you could live forever?” the news release said.
“This show, thematically, deals a lot with growing up and changing which is something I’m super interested in exploring as I prepare to move away from home for college next fall,” Einhorn said in the news release. “What I love most about theatre is being able to learn more about myself in each performance and getting to share that art with others.”
The 70-minute musical is directed by Sandy Boren-Barrett, the theatre company’s artistic director, and is recommended for ages 7 and above. The production, a TYA, or threatre for young audiences, is a version of the Broadway musical’s adaptation of Natalie Babbitt’s classic novel.
The musical follows the story of 11-year-old Winner Foster, played by Faith Barrett, who lives a “sheltered life” with her family in New Hampshire and seeks adventure. She runs into the Tuck family and learns of their immortality and has to protect their secret from “those who would do anything for eternal life,” the news release said. The character ends up having to choose between an ordinary life or adventure forever.
An accessible performance is available Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m. A day of pay-what-you-can will occur Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. and an ASL-interpreted and audio-described performance will take place Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors age 60-plus, and $14 for children and students aged 2-17. Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 of those aged 3-4 and free for those aged 0-2. Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.
To purchase individual tickets, go to stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm.
Stages Theatre Company is located in Hopkins at 1111 Mainstreet.
The theatre company will follow guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state at the time of the event. Of the limited capacity, all audience members age 18-plus must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a lab-certified negative test result that was taken with 72 hours of the performance along with a photo ID. Masks are required for all patrons age 3 and above.
