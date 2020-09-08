The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Sept. 1 announced the addition of six sites to the National Priorities List, including the Highway 100 and County Road 3 Groundwater Plume in St. Louis Park and Edina, where releases of contamination pose human health and environmental risks.
In 2004, vinyl chloride was detected in an Edina municipal well. This prompted environmental investigations by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency which revealed a large chlorinated Volatile Organic Compounds plume that contained trichloroethene, tetrachloroethene and vinyl chloride.
The groundwater plume extends from St. Louis Park to Edina and is near Highway 100 and County Road 3. Neither the source, nor the extent of the plume has been identified. Although VOC contamination has been found in municipal wells in Edina and St. Louis Park, all drinking water is treated before distribution.
EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede explained the significance of being on the National Priorities List in context of the Trump administration’s focus on cleaning contaminated sites.
“Adding Highway 100 and County Road 3 Groundwater Plume will ensure that the cities of Edina and St. Louis Park have a permanent solution to groundwater contamination,” Thiede said. “This administration continues to prioritize Superfund cleanups that improve the health of our communities and the environment. We are coming to the community as a partner, to help ensure the health and well-being of every resident.”
The list includes the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination, and serves as the basis for prioritizing EPA Superfund cleanup funding and enforcement actions. Only releases at sites included on the National Priorities List are eligible to receive federal funding for long-term, permanent cleanup.
