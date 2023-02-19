Edina residents can visit EdinaParks.com to sign up for spring and summer activities, classes and programs starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Newer offerings this year include a jigsaw puzzle competition March 1, a food scrap container creation class May 4, and an “Antiques Roadshow”-like collectible evaluation June 24 called “What’s in Your Attic.”
New adult sports leagues include a pickleball ladder league, flag football, Spring Fling softball and a Fall Brawl League, where the competitions change weekly.
“People are busy and not everyone is a competitive athlete. We wanted to add new leagues that focus less on competition and more on fun and friends,” said Casey Hagert, a recreation supervisor. “Short-term leagues like Spring Fling softball offer fun and social opportunities without a big time commitment.”
Browse spring and summer classes and programs for art, camps, fitness, golf, playground programs, skating, sports and more in the online catalog by visiting EdinaParks.com and selecting “Register for Activities.” Offerings are updated regularly.
Financial assistance is available for all programs offered through Edina Parks & Recreation, from classes to camps to season passes at the Edina Aquatic Center. To learn more or apply, visit EdinaMN.gov/Scholarships.
Spring and summer activity registration for those who live outside Edina begins at noon Feb. 22, also at EdinaParks.com.
Spring Skate School registration begins March 29 for residents and April 5 for everyone. Summer Skate School registration dates are May 31 for residents and June 7 for all.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 952-826-0367.
