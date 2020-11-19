Athletics and activities in Edina schools have been put on hold.
The pause was prompted by Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement Wednesday to increase COVID-19 restrictions statewide for four weeks. The district’s decision to put athletics and activities on hold went into effect immediately, according to a tweet by Edina Hornets.
Over the past week, the Edina community – as well as county and state – have seen an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases. In addition to amateur sports put on pause statewide, Walz also closed bars, restaurants, fitness centers and event venues.
According to a series of tweets by the Edina Hornets, the pause will affect Edina High School’s volleyball, football, winter dance, and in-person fine arts and activities.
“The safety of our (students and) staff are of utmost concern (and) we also feel a responsibility to consider the teams we play. Knowing our own community’s growing COVID rate, we believe that enacting (Walz’s) ‘pause’ on athletics and activities immediately is the right thing to do,” the tweet reads.
The fall sports teams have already been impacted by COVID-19 as an increased number of students and coaches have been in quarantine or isolation.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.