Athletics and activities in Edina schools have been put on hold.

The pause was prompted by Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement Wednesday to increase COVID-19 restrictions statewide for four weeks. The district’s decision to put athletics and activities on hold went into effect immediately, according to a tweet by Edina Hornets.

Over the past week, the Edina community – as well as county and state – have seen an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases. In addition to amateur sports put on pause statewide, Walz also closed bars, restaurants, fitness centers and event venues.

According to a series of tweets by the Edina Hornets, the pause will affect Edina High School’s volleyball, football, winter dance, and in-person fine arts and activities.

“The safety of our (students and) staff are of utmost concern (and) we also feel a responsibility to consider the teams we play. Knowing our own community’s growing COVID rate, we believe that enacting (Walz’s) ‘pause’ on athletics and activities immediately is the right thing to do,” the tweet reads.

The fall sports teams have already been impacted by COVID-19 as an increased number of students and coaches have been in quarantine or isolation.

