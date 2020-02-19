Three Twin Cities Intimate Apparel retailers are teaming together to raise funds for the local nonprofit, Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation. Edina shop La Bratique, along with the stores Flirt and Underneath it All, will be hosting ‘ONEHOPE’ wine tastings (by invitation only) and donating 5% of their March in-store retail sales and raising money online to benefit women battling breast cancer in Minnesota.
All money raised through this collaboration will be used by Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation to help women during their breast cancer journey with resources and financial assistance, such as mortgage or rent payments, utilities, childcare during treatments, and transportation to and from appointments.
The three participating stores each serve different types of bra shoppers.
“The collaboration of our stores is a unique opportunity to demonstrate how each style and function of lingerie ebbs and flows throughout a woman’s life journey,” said Tracy Anderson, owner of La Bratique. “The right bra in the right size creates confidence, comfort and support. A beautiful color or delicate lace can make you feel sexy and beautiful, and the newfound needs through recovery and after a mastectomy is crucial. As true professionals in our industry, we know, no one store can offer the selection, the service or the expertise each of us offer individually.”
Each store will be hosting a wine tasting with ‘ONEHOPE’ Wines, a California vintner that donates a portion of sales to local, national and international nonprofits. Wine enthusiasts can also raise a glass to this event by visiting these local retailers Facebook pages and purchase ‘ONEHOPE’ wine through a virtual tasting.
The La Bratique tasting, hosted at The Riveter co-working space, 4388 France Ave, is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. RSVP is required due to limited spots. Call Tracy Anderson at 952-873-1962 to save a seat.
Additionally, donations for Goodwill will be collected at La Bratique during March.
Visit hopechest.com/bras-for-a-cause to help support Minnesota breast cancer patients and their families.
