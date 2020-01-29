Edina High School’s debate team received multiple accolades at the 119th Minnesota State High School League State Debate Tournament Jan. 17-18, at the University of Minnesota.

Eight students were recognized, along with Coach Hayden Uihlein and the school overall. Here are the results from the state tournament:

State runner-up

• Ryan Zhu and Arjun Maheswari, Public Forum Debate

State semifinalist

• Claire Anderson McEligott and Kyra Boorsma Bergerud, Policy Debate

• Ananth Veluvali, Lincoln Douglas Debate

State quarter-finalist

• Yash Shah and Nihar Atri, Policy Debate

• Matthew Ruppert, Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Wells Fargo Spotlight on the Arts Awards of Excellence

• Kyra Boorsma Bergerud

• Claire Anderson McEligott

• Ryan Zhu

• Arjun Maheshwari

• Ananth Veluvali

MDTA Challenge Cup - Public Forum

• Awarded to Edina High School

MDTA Challenge Cup - Lincoln Douglas

• Awarded to Edina High School

MDTA All-State

• Ananth Veluvali

MDTA Coach of the Year Finalist

• Coach Hayden Uihlein

