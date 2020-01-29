Edina High School’s debate team received multiple accolades at the 119th Minnesota State High School League State Debate Tournament Jan. 17-18, at the University of Minnesota.
Eight students were recognized, along with Coach Hayden Uihlein and the school overall. Here are the results from the state tournament:
State runner-up
• Ryan Zhu and Arjun Maheswari, Public Forum Debate
State semifinalist
• Claire Anderson McEligott and Kyra Boorsma Bergerud, Policy Debate
• Ananth Veluvali, Lincoln Douglas Debate
State quarter-finalist
• Yash Shah and Nihar Atri, Policy Debate
• Matthew Ruppert, Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Wells Fargo Spotlight on the Arts Awards of Excellence
• Kyra Boorsma Bergerud
• Claire Anderson McEligott
• Ryan Zhu
• Arjun Maheshwari
• Ananth Veluvali
MDTA Challenge Cup - Public Forum
• Awarded to Edina High School
MDTA Challenge Cup - Lincoln Douglas
• Awarded to Edina High School
MDTA All-State
• Ananth Veluvali
MDTA Coach of the Year Finalist
• Coach Hayden Uihlein
