The Edina Senior Center will host a free shredding event for residents ages 55 and older from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 17.
The event will be held at Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way, in the parking lot closest from the outdoor field. Residents will have the opportunity to shred unwanted, important papers to keep their identity safe.
Each car is limited to shredding two standard paper shopping bags of material.
Bags should not include cardboard, paper clips, staples, plastic bags or binders of any sort. Residents should not arrive earlier than 10 a.m., and the event will take place rain or shine.
Community partners for this event include Home Instead, The Schneeberger Group and BrilliantMove.
For more information about the event, contact city of Edina Recreation Supervisor Nicole Gorman at 952-833-9571.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.