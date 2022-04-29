The city of Edina is seeking volunteers to help plan 200 trees of 22 different species in Rosland Park May 6.
The city said in a news release that the event is “what’s believed to be the most ambitious public tree-planting event in City history.”
“Everyone is welcome, even if they’ve never planted before. We’ll teach them how to plant a tree,” City Forester Luther Overholt said in the news release.
The volunteers will join park maintenance staff and the Tree Trust to plant the trees on Friday, May 6. The event kicks off the “NextGen Trees” effort to plant 1,000 trees across Edina by the end of 2023 as part of the city’s use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Other upcoming events include tree and compost giveaways to Edina residents, the city news release said.
To make the Rosland Park planting smoother, soil will be loosened in advance with an auger so digging each hole and planting will require less work. Shovels and other equipment will be provided.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Tasks will vary from digging to carrying trees to watering. After planting, volunteers will lay down compost created from the city’s curbside organics program.
Volunteers must register in advance at bit.ly/37PdxXE or through the event link on the volunteer events page at treetrust.org. Planting begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to run through 1 p.m., followed by final tasks and cleanup until about 3 p.m. Volunteers can show up for all or any part of the event.
The city news release also urges volunteers to arrive as early in the work window as possible and check in at the pavilion by the playground of Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St. It also asks participants to bring gloves and wear closed-toed shoes.
