The city of Edina seeks nominations for the annual Mayor’s Commendations, given to those who have volunteered their time and effort to make significant contributions to the community.
Awards are given in the following categories:
Mayor’s Service Club Commendation. Awarded to a club or organization that has made outstanding contributions to the community at large.
• Mayor’s Individual Service Commendation – Awarded to an individual for outstanding and exceptional volunteer service to the community at large.
• Mayor’s Outstanding Senior Commendation – Awarded to a senior over age 55 for outstanding volunteer service within the community.
• Mayor’s Youth Commendation – Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life in the community.
• Mayor’s Commendation for Service to Youth – Awarded to an individual or organization making a positive impact on the lives of Edina youth.
• Mayor’s Community Involvement Commendation – Awarded to a city employee for outstanding volunteer service to the community above and beyond his or her position with the city.
Nominations should be made online at EdinaMN.gov/commendations by April 15. Mayor Jim Hovland will select the winners and begin honoring them individually in April, which is Volunteer Month.
For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov/commendations or call the Communications Department, 952-826-0359.
Apply to serve on the Multicultural Advisory Committee
Applications are open for people who are interested in serving on the Edina Joint Community Police Partnership’s Multicultural Advisory Committee.
The committee is an engaged group of volunteers who will consult with the Edina Police Department on how to better serve, communicate with and understand the many cultures within the community. Once formed, the committee will meet once a month with police personnel for an hour and a half to discuss topics that are important to their communities, build mutual trust and open two-way communication.
People who apply to serve on the Multicultural Advisory Committee should:
• Live, work or worship in Edina
• Embrace the diversity of the Edina community
• Be willing and eager to participate in challenging and meaningful conversations
•Act as a bridge between the community and Edina Police Department
• Work collaboratively to enhance relationships between police and the community, specifically with immigrants and people of color in Edina
To apply for the MAC, visit bit.ly/EdinaJCPP. For more information, contact Community Liaison Lulu Thompson at 952-826-0496 or LThompson@EdinaMN.gov.
