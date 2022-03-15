The city of Edina is seeking nominations for the annual Mayor’s Commendations awards, which are given to those who have volunteered their time and effort to make significant contributions to the Edina community, according to a city news release.
Awards are given in the following categories:
• Mayor’s Service Club Commendation – Awarded to a club or organization that has made significant contributions to the community at large.
• Mayor’s Individual Service Commendation – Awarded to an individual for significant volunteer service to the community at large.
• Mayor’s Outstanding Senior Commendation – Awarded to a senior over the age of 55 for significant volunteer service within the community.
• Mayor’s Youth Commendation – Awarded to a young person who has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life in the community.
• Mayor’s Commendation for Service to Youth – Awarded to an individual or organization making a positive impact on the lives of Edina youth.
• Mayor’s Community Involvement Commendation – Awarded to a city employee for significant volunteer service to the community beyond the duties of their position with the city.
Nominations are accepted online at edinamn.gov, and must be made by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Mayor Jim Hovland will select the winners and begin honoring them individually in April, which is considered Volunteer Month. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a volunteer recognition reception will not be held.
