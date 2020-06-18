The city of Edina seeks election judges for the Aug. 11 Primary Election and Nov. 3 General Election.
Election judges are temporary, paid employees of the city trained to handle all aspects of voting at the polling place. Serving as an Election Judge is a chance to learn about elections, and is a great service to the community.
Election judges must be eligible to vote, able to read, write and speak English, willing to attend training sessions and available 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election Day (Aug. 11 and Nov. 3). Students who are 16 or 17 years old my serve as election judge trainees.
There are restrictions on having relatives serve together as election judges. Relatives cannot serve together in the same precinct at the same time. In addition, relatives of a candidate, and anyone who temporarily or permanently lives in the same house as a candidate, cannot serve in the precinct where the candidate is on the ballot. Candidates cannot serve in a precinct where they are on the ballot.
At least two judges at each polling place must represent different major political parties. The city of Edina is in particular need of Republican election judges.
Measures will be taken to protect Election judges during the pandemic, including Plexiglass shields, social distancing requirements and extra sanitation. Voters will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering the polling place.
For more information or to apply, contact City Clerk Sharon Allison, SAllison@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0408.
