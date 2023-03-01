Edina Public Schools received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Feb. 14 to support the Edina Works for Each and Every Student program. This initiative will increase Edina High School students’ exposure to experiences and coursework related to information technology.
Students participating in the program will experience tours and speakers, take industry-related classes, have the opportunity for industry-related paid work experiences and receive industry-recognized credentials or certifications.
“Giving more students the opportunity to experience computer science and to have these internship opportunities open to them that we haven’t had before is amazing,” Jodi Ramirez, engineering and computer science teacher at Edina High School, said. “To have this grant, this funding, the district is super excited about it.”
The grant will fund a workforce coordinator, a position that will be instrumental in partnering with families, schools and community partners to create a successful information technology pathway. The coordinator will also act as a mentor and provide students with essential skills such as communication, problem-solving and customer service to ensure they succeed in their work experience.
Shannon Seaver, math and computer science teacher at Edina High School, is eager to see how the program develops over time. “We would love to see us be a hub, not just for computer science, but for career and technical education,” she said.
Edina Public Schools is one of twelve other schools or school districts that received this grant as part of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skills Training program, signed into law in 2017 to create and provide employment training for students ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations.
