Edina High School entrance; March 16, 2020

On March 16, the entrance to Edina High School is quiet during the middle of the afternoon, a time when the parking lot and Valley View Road is normally a beehive of activity as students leave campus. But this day marked the first day of a closure that will last at least until March 27. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

The Edina School District closed its doors to students beginning March 16, two days ahead of the closure date mandated by the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the statewide closures March 15, prompting district leadership to meet and discuss the next steps in Edina. They opted to keep students home effective immediately, with staff meeting last Monday for a planning day, according to a message sent to district families.

Tuesday was to be an opportunity for students to pick up personal items, books, technology and medication. While students weren’t in classrooms, the

district is continuing to offer food to those on the free- and reduced-price lunch program in the form of bagged meals available via curbside pick-up. District students who live in Minneapolis may pick up their meals at the school closest to them if they don’t wish to travel to Edina.

Edina Schools are on spring break March 23-27. For now, the state is mandating that public schools be closed through March 27.

The school district plans to notify students and parents in the event its online e-learning program is initiated after that date. The program was created to continue teaching students during one- to two-day weather-related closures, but planning teams are revisiting the program to make sure it can operate for a longer period of time.

The district has online curriculum and course work management systems that allow teachers to organize materials, deliver instruction, and post books and PDFs, Supt. John Schultz explained to the Sun Current. For K-5 students, the district is organizing “activity boards” consisting of software that provides educational opportunities.

As the district was ramping up for the prospect of long-term distance learning, teachers were using videoconferencing software and spacing themselves out more than normal when meeting in person, according to Schultz. Auditoriums have been used for some meetings to provide enough space to follow that piece of public health guidance, he said.

On top of the school closures, the Edina School Board meeting scheduled for March 16 has been postponed. The meeting is now scheduled to take place a week later, with new seating arrangements keeping any meeting attendees 6 feet apart to reduce risk of virus spread.

Parties involved in the meetings will be given the opportunity to take part through videoconferencing instead of in person, although one board member must be present due to the state’s open meeting law, according to Schultz. That designated person is likely to be Board Chair Erica Allenburg, he said.

As usual, the public will have an opportunity to address the school board during a comment period at the onset of the board meeting.

“I think a lot of this is going to normalize and we’ll be into a new normal, whatever that is,” Schultz said. “ … This is unprecedented, and I think one of the things that’s happening in Edina is we’ve got an incredible teaching staff, incredible leaders.”

He reported being heartened after walking through district buildings March 16. “Teachers were figuring it out,” Schultz observed.

The district’s precautions extend to its custodial procedures. “We’ve heightened our cleaning of our surfaces in our classrooms and high-touch areas like doorknobs and desktops,” Schultz said.

It is uncertain when students might return to a gleaming school after the cleaning, as the district follows the state’s guidance and mandates.

“We just have to wait for what the next announcement is,” Schultz said.

He wouldn’t speculate on what might happen should the closure extend into graduation season, threatening to disrupt what is supposed to be a joyous time. “One day at a time,” Schultz said.

Visit the district’s school closure resource page at edinaschools.org/schoolclosure for more information.

