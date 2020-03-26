Online instruction to last at least 5 weeks
Edina students’ March 30 return from spring break will be a virtual one, as the school district and the rest of the state implement distance learning plans.
Edina students had two weeks off as part of nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. As that fight continues, Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order requiring that Minnesota school districts implement distance learning instead of the typical classroom experience at least through May 4.
“We are going to be taking what happens every day in the classrooms of Edina Schools and putting them into the homes of kids,” Edina Schools Superintendent John Schultz said during the March 23 school board meeting, which, itself, took place in virtual fashion via videoconferencing.
Schultz assured families, “Teachers are planning, and they will be ready.”
At the middle school and high school levels, the district is promising that regular curriculum will continue to be followed, with daily assignments posted to online portals every day at 9 a.m. Students will be expected to complete daily attendance-based tasks by 5 p.m. each day in order to be counted as present, an information page on the district’s website stipulates.
The distance learning model will include independent and collaborative work, featuring tools including videoconferencing to deliver instruction. Teachers may conduct classroom sessions that students can attend live or watch as a recording later. Fridays, meanwhile, will be reserved for students to work on more long-term, independent projects in a “personal flex” format, according to a plan summary from the district.
Students in grades K-5 will be greeted with a daily welcome message that will be posted to their online portals by 8 a.m. Similar to the upper levels, assignments are to be completed each day by 5 p.m. for the student to be counted as present.
Specialists will post activities throughout the week, as the distance learning model follows regular units and connects to current standards, according to the district’s website.
For elementary students, district communications emphasize there will also be opportunities for students to share their feelings and concerns about the drastic change to their routines. Teachers will field questions during online office hours in addition to providing learning opportunities such as outdoor activities that take the children away from their digital devices.
Families are being advised to establish daily routines while learning at home, including the institution of regular start times for each instructional day.
Parents of special education students are being encouraged to communicate frankly with their case manager about how much their child can accomplish. The district is telling parents that accommodations with respect to individual education programs will continue to be provided, as families work with educators to determine a schedule for service delivery.
“I ask for patience as we transition from face-to-face to distance learning,” Schultz said.
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht acknowledged that families and educators everywhere are in uncharted territory. “There’s no script for what comes next, but educators, parents and students will get through this if we stand together with compassion and empathy for each other,” Specht said.
“Many people also say that challenging times can bring out the best and worst in people,” Edina School Board Chair Erica Allenburg said Monday after educators had spent the previous several days preparing for online learning.
“And, I truly believe that we have seen the best in our school district over the last week.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.