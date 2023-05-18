Edina Public Schools has announced the hiring of Frances Becquer as the director of achievement equity and multilingual learner programming, a new role for the district. She served as an associate principal at Burnsville High School and is currently the principal of Nicollet Middle School in the same district.
Becquer has held various roles of increasing scope and responsibility during her nearly six years with the Burnsville-Savage-Eagan public school district. In her current position, Becquer oversees all school operations and activities. She implemented districtwide Culturally Proficient School Systems and aligned instruction to meet the needs of all learners. Prior to her current role, Becquer was the AVID district director, directing districtwide AVID secondary staff across five sites, oversaw the AVID teacher program development process and reviewed school improvement plans. She began her career with Burnsville-Savage-Eagan as the coordinator of secondary instruction.
Becquer served in White Bear Lake Public Schools as the response to intervention coordinator. She began her career as an elementary school teacher, followed by leadership positions as the assistant principal of Robbinsdale Middle School and principal of Earle Brown Elementary School in Brooklyn Center.
Ms. Becquer has extensive successful school leadership experience,” Superintendent Stacie Stanley shared. She added, “Her personal and professional experience first as a multilingual learner herself and then as a leader for high-quality multilingual learner programming will serve to ensure excellence in Edina Public Schools.”
Becquer earned her bachelor of science in elementary education and special education degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. She earned her master of arts in education from Hamline University in St. Paul. Becquer is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in organizational leadership, policy, and development from the University of Minnesota.
Becquer will begin her tenure with Edina Public Schools on July 1.
