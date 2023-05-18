Edina Public Schools has announced the hiring of Frances Becquer as the director of achievement equity and multilingual learner programming, a new role for the district. She served as an associate principal at Burnsville High School and is currently the principal of Nicollet Middle School in the same district.

Becquer has held various roles of increasing scope and responsibility during her nearly six years with the Burnsville-Savage-Eagan public school district. In her current position, Becquer oversees all school operations and activities. She implemented districtwide Culturally Proficient School Systems and aligned instruction to meet the needs of all learners. Prior to her current role, Becquer was the AVID district director, directing districtwide AVID secondary staff across five sites, oversaw the AVID teacher program development process and reviewed school improvement plans. She began her career with Burnsville-Savage-Eagan as the coordinator of secondary instruction.

