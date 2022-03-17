Jeff Jorgensen, Edina Public Schools’ director of student support services, was been named Administrator of the Year by the Minnesota School Psychologists Association at its recent mid-winter conference.
This award is intended to find and honor principals, supervisors, directors and other administrators who support the field of school psychology, according to a district news release.
Jorgensen was nominated for the award by Tony Levinskas, one of the district’s school psychologists. Levinskas’ nomination stated: “Our team of school psychologists are fortunate to have him in this position, providing guidance and encouragement to do
what is best for our students and our families, while attending to our own professional development and identification of our passion for our field and those we provide service.”
Jorgensen’s achievements have included working with Minnesota state legislators to draft and pass legislation on special education, serving as tri-chair on the Minnesota Administrators of Special Education Legislative Committee and being a speaker, trainer and consultant on a variety of psychology topics. These topics encompass mental health, stress and its effect on development, crisis interventions and behavior issues.
As director of student support services, Jorgensen oversees the district’s special education, multi-tiered systems of support and health services areas. He is also the administration’s representative on the Edina School Board’s Legislative Action Committee. Jorgensen has been with the district since 2014.
