School districts including Edina have put in place daily meal distribution for students in need. But they are hearing it is not enough. While any student 18 and under is provided breakfast and lunch, district parents tell the district that overall food insecurity is a growing concern for their entire family, as businesses and organization shut down.
That’s why the Edina School District has created the MealFund for the Edina Public Schools COVID19 Response Fund. Working in partnership with Edina Education Fund and Edina Give and Go, the district has a goal of collecting $75,000. These donations will be used to purchase and distribute evening meals as quickly as possible to families in need.
Donations can be made at tinyurl.com/rt5mnxk or by texting COVID19 to 508-433-3863.
