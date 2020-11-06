If extreme weather causes the Edina School District to close school buildings, learning would continue uninterrupted as all students and staff would shift to an e-learning day.
This means any students in the hybrid learning model who were scheduled to have an in-school learning day would instead learn virtually for that day. All other students scheduled for virtual learning in the hybrid or Edina Virtual Academy models will continue their learning as planned.
The district said every effort will be made to make a decision the evening before a weather event, understanding the impact on families and staff. But sometimes the unpredictable Minnesota weather makes an early decision not possible. The district will announce a change to the school schedule as soon as it is able.
Notification of a weather-related e-learning day would happen in the same way that school closures or snow days have been announced in the past: email, voicemail and text messages to families; a website alert; postings on social media channels; and announcements on all local television channels. If buildings are closed, Tier 1 childcare would also be closed for that day. Cancellations of other programs or events would be announced at that time.
The plan to implement e-learning days has been in place since fall 2019, although no “snow days” were necessary last year. In 2017, state legislation amended the length of the school year for hours of instruction, as written in Minn. Stat. § 120A.41, to include the option of e-learning days due to inclement weather.
