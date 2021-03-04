Edina Public Schools is inviting stakeholders to provide input on the search to replace retiring Superintendent John Schultz.
The survey is meant to help determine district challenges, strengths and goals. In addition, the survey will also help the district discover the characteristics or skills the community believes are important in a superintendent. The survey closes Thursday, March 4.
The survey is anticipated to take less than 10 minutes to complete and is anonymous and confidential, the district said.
A summary of survey results will be presented to the Edina School Board on March 8.
To access the survey, go to edinaschools.org/Page/6913.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.