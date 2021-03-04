Edina Public Schools is inviting stakeholders to provide input on the search to replace retiring Superintendent John Schultz.

The survey is meant to help determine district challenges, strengths and goals. In addition, the survey will also help the district discover the characteristics or skills the community believes are important in a superintendent. The survey closes Thursday, March 4.

The survey is anticipated to take less than 10 minutes to complete and is anonymous and confidential, the district said.

A summary of survey results will be presented to the Edina School Board on March 8.

To access the survey, go to edinaschools.org/Page/6913.

