The Edina French Intern Program is looking for 64 families to host a French intern for next year.
French interns help provide the individual- and small-group attention students need to successfully learn a second language and are an important element of the Normandale French Immersion program. To host, families need to be Edina residents and provide room and board for half the school year. Families do not have to be a Normandale family to host interns.
Visit normandalepto.org/interns to learn more information about the intern program, read testimonials from past host families, and see the benefits it brings to Edina students.
Sign up at tinyurl.com/ssuww9f to host an intern for the 2020-21 school year.
