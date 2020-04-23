Five instructional elementary deans have been hired to provide added leadership as the district prepares for the implementation of strategic initiatives in the coming school year.
The new deans were hired from a large pool of applicants. Each is currently on staff in the district in another capacity.
• Shaun Pakenham, dean at Highlands Elementary (currently special education teacher at Highlands)
• Kristin Greene, dean at Cornelia Elementary (currently districtwide peer coach)
• Kany Seck, dean at Normandale Elementary (currently grade 4 teacher at Normandale)
• Caroline Linden, dean at Countryside Elementary (currently K-12 literacy and language arts coordinator)
• Josh Jansen, dean at Creek Valley (currently dean at Creek Valley and Normandale)
According to Dr. Randy Smasal, director of Teaching and Learning, the new deans will support teachers and school administrators in a variety of ways.
“These positions will provide elementary sites with important instructional support and continuity in the building,” Smasal said. “These positions will also support student behavior and engagement and the advancement of social/emotional learning.”
Concord Elementary has an assistant principal, Mark DeYoung, so a dean position was not created for that school.
The new deans will begin their assignments on July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.