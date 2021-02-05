Dolores Bina

Dolores “Dolly” Bina was hired by the Edina school district to be the assistant human resources director. (Courtesy Edina Public Schools)

Edina Public Schools announced the hiring of Dolores “Dolly” Bina as assistant human resources director. Bina brings 15 years of experience in all facets of human resources management as well as prior school business operations experience.

Bina joins the district following nine years as assistant human resources director at Elk River Area Schools. Prior to that, she was human resources coordinator at Osseo Area Schools for five years, having earlier served as operations coordinator there. Her experience includes benefits administration, employee and union relations, strategic planning and analysis, contract negotiations, training and development, and strategic recruitment and retention of a high quality and diverse workforce.

Bina holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Iowa State University. She is credentialed through the HR Certification Institute, is a certified trainer, and holds certificates from the Metropolitan Principals Academy. Bina began her work in Edina on Jan. 19.

