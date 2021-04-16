The Edina School Board has begun conducting its regular meetings in the remodeled Edina School Board Room, located on the third floor of the Edina Community Center. As the COVID-19 pandemic remains, the board plans to adhere to the following mitigation practices during its meetings:
• Masks must be worn in the Edina Community Center.
• Public seating will be limited to 16 audience members in the Board Room. All individuals attending will be asked to maintain a 6-foot social distance from one another.
• A limited number of district administrators will attend in-person in order to maintain 6 feet of social distance. Others will attend virtually.
• For public testimony, a microphone will be provided and cleaned after each use.
• Hand sanitizer will be made available outside the Board Room.
• Due to space and capacity limitations, there is not room to accommodate public audience members at work sessions, which are held in Room 350. Work sessions will continue to be audio-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Regular meetings will continue to be live-streamed and recorded for availability on the district’s YouTube channel. To continue to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the public is encouraged to view meetings virtually and provide public comment via email.
