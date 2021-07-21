The filing period for those interested in running for the Edina School Board will open on Tuesday, July 27, and close on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.

A notarized “Affidavit of Candidacy” form must be filed within that time period in the office of the school district clerk located in room 336 of the District Office, 5701 Frontage Road W., along with a $2 filing fee.

The board terms of Erica Allenburg, Matt Fox, Ellen Jones, and Owen Michaelson will expire Dec. 31, 2021. Voters who reside within the Edina school district will elect four board members on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The winning candidates will begin their tenure on the board on Jan. 1, 2022.

