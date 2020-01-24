Edina Public Schools has announced the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Bryan Bass, who has accepted the position of president at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis.
Bass has been with the district since July 2019 in the newly created assistant superintendent role, with responsibility for leadership of district principals and the Human Resources Department.
“The position at DeLaSalle fulfills a career dream of mine that I didn’t think would happen this early in my life,” Bass said. “I have a heavy heart over leaving my position in Edina so soon, but this is a unique opportunity.”
“In his short time with us, Bryan has demonstrated thoughtful and energetic leadership,” Superintendent John Schultz said. “We are sorry to see him leave us so soon but we understand and support our staff in pursuit of their passions, just as we do our students.”
Bass will remain in his position at Edina Public Schools through June 30. The district will begin the search for a replacement immediately.
