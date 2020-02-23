Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” is playing at Edina Performing Arts Center, 6754 Valley View Road, starting Thursday, March, 5, at 7 p.m. for four performances through Saturday, March 7. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school-aged performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film.
This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award-winning animated feature film and three new songs from the Broadway show. “The Little Mermaid Jr.” takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.
Admission is $10 for adults in reserved seats, $8 for students/seniors in reserved seats, $8 general admission for adults and $6 general admission for students/seniors.
Visit vvmsthespians.com to purchase tickets.
