On July 22, Guled Abdullahi was sworn in as Edina’s newest police officer. His mother, Jamila, pinned on his badge, No. 177.
“Being a police officer is about service to others. I decided to become a police officer to help people,” said Abdullahi. “Another reason is the fact that no two days are the same. Every day brings new challenges.”
Abdullahi started with the Edina Police as a reserve officer in 2017 before becoming a community service officer in 2018. He graduated from Metropolitan State University with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and criminal justice.
Chief Dave Nelson said that Abdullahi’s career goal was to become a police officer when he became a reserve officer. “I am pleased that Guled has achieved his goal and am confident that he will be a good fit into our family and serve our community with pride and dignity,” he said.
Abdullahi added that he “looks forward to making a positive impact in my community.”
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Police or call 952-826-1610.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.