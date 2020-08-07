Guled Abdullahi sworn in, Edina

Guled Abdullahi, Edina’s newest police officer, has his badge, Nov. 177, pinned to his uniform by his mother, Jamila, July 22 during his swearing-in ceremony. (photo via city of Edina Facebook page)

On July 22, Guled Abdullahi was sworn in as Edina’s newest police officer. His mother, Jamila, pinned on his badge, No. 177.

“Being a police officer is about service to others. I decided to become a police officer to help people,” said Abdullahi. “Another reason is the fact that no two days are the same. Every day brings new challenges.”

Abdullahi started with the Edina Police as a reserve officer in 2017 before becoming a community service officer in 2018. He graduated from Metropolitan State University with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and criminal justice.

Chief Dave Nelson said that Abdullahi’s career goal was to become a police officer when he became a reserve officer. “I am pleased that Guled has achieved his goal and am confident that he will be a good fit into our family and serve our community with pride and dignity,” he said.

Abdullahi added that he “looks forward to making a positive impact in my community.”

For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Police or call 952-826-1610.

