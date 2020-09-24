On Sept. 15, Gaby Doyle was sworn in as Edina’s newest police officer. Her mother, Jennifer, pinned on her badge, No. 114.
A native of Edina, Doyle started at the Edina Police Department in the spring of 2018 as an intern. In September of that year, she was hired as a community service officer. Doyle received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota. Her majors were sociology of law, criminology and deviance, and French. She completed her police skills requirements through Metro State University.
“As a lifelong resident of Edina and an Edina High School graduate, it is my privilege to serve as a police officer in the community where I was raised,” Doyle said. “I am excited to continue to grow and learn in my community.”
Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson welcomed Doyle to the department. “I could tell early on as an intern that Gaby would be a good fit into our family,” he said. “She understands our culture and core values of integrity, quality and service. Gaby takes pride in her work, has a strong work ethic and will serve our community with a high level of professionalism.”
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Police or call 952-826-1610.
