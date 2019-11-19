The November Walk With the Mayor is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Galleria Edina, 3510 Galleria.
“We’re moving our walk indoors for the next few months, and I look forward to spending some time at Galleria. We’ll get a chance to do some early window shopping for the holiday season while enjoying a cup of coffee,” said Mayor Jim Hovland. “Please come by to join in on the conversation. We will meet by Cov and Starbucks.”
Participating in the Walk with the Mayor gives community members a chance to voice concerns, share opinions and thoughts as well as just talk with Hovland while getting to know the city a little bit better. No prior registration is required to attend Walk With the Mayor. Simply show up at the designated meeting time to walk and talk with Mayor Hovland.
Other upcoming walks:
• 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Southdale Center, meet near the Caribou Coffee in center court
• 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan 18, Galleria Edina, meet near the Starbucks near Door 4
• 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Southdale Center, meet near the Caribou Coffee in center court
• 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21, Braemar Field Walking Path
