The Grandmothers for Peace group will discuss the book, “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder, at its next meeting, set for 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square.

Snyder’s book presents lessons from the 20th Century – learned from fascism, Nazism and communism – and adapts them to circumstances of today. Those who have read the book are invited to share their thoughts and ideas, but those who haven’t read the book are welcome as well.

Also, Grandmothers for Peace reminds the community of their Weekly Peace Vigil, which takes place 4:45-5:45 p.m. at West 50th Street and Halifax Avenue in Edina on Wednesdays.

