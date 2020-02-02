The Grandmothers for Peace group will discuss the book, “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder, at its next meeting, set for 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square.
Snyder’s book presents lessons from the 20th Century – learned from fascism, Nazism and communism – and adapts them to circumstances of today. Those who have read the book are invited to share their thoughts and ideas, but those who haven’t read the book are welcome as well.
Also, Grandmothers for Peace reminds the community of their Weekly Peace Vigil, which takes place 4:45-5:45 p.m. at West 50th Street and Halifax Avenue in Edina on Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.